Brooklyn has a nice mix of hands-on building and cleaning roles right now, from entry-level custodial work to a six-figure director job. Good moment to move up or switch into a steadier schedule.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group)

Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group) Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$190,000/year + ~9% annual bonus potential

Lead plant operations and maintenance across a hospital campus, including budgets, construction projects, and compliance with healthcare codes. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years director-level facilities experience in an acute care hospital.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group – Campus Services Group

Location: Downtown Brooklyn, NY

Downtown Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000/year

Supervise school environmental services staff, handle quality checks, training, and some hands-on cleaning. Monday–Friday afternoons/evenings with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation.

Employer: Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very active role keeping program facilities clean and safe: daily cleaning, floor care, light repairs, snow removal, and basic grounds work. Looking for 3 years’ commercial cleaning experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range link provided in posting

Handles janitorial work and light maintenance inside the warehouse and outside on the grounds, including snow/ice removal and small repairs. Comes with Costco’s strong benefits package (health, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase) for eligible employees.

Employer: NYU Langone Health – Family Health Centers

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Not stated (hospital role; likely full-time)

Not stated (hospital role; likely full-time) Salary: $49,557.82/year

Hospital housekeeping role focused on patient rooms and clinical areas, including discharge and isolation cleaning and some floor work. High school diploma/GED is preferred, and you’ll be part of a large health system with comprehensive benefits and wellness programs.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Salary: $26.95–$32.45/hour

Install, maintain, and repair HVAC/R systems in both service and construction settings. Good fit if you have mechanical repair experience, can read schematics, and have or are working toward EPA certification.

Employer: NYU Langone Health – Family Health Centers

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Not stated

Not stated Salary: $19.30–$32.66/hour

Keeps an older adult center and program spaces clean and safe: daily sweeping, mopping, restroom cleaning, trash, and basic kitchen support. Requires a high school diploma and offers access to NYU Langone’s benefits and wellness programs.

Employer: Concern Housing

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000/year

Day shift (Sun–Thu, 8am–4pm) cleaning common areas and apartments, doing light maintenance, snow removal, and event setup. Comes with medical (80% paid by employer), dental, vision, retirement plan, life insurance, and strong PTO, plus education support.

Employer: WellLife Network

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Part-time (up to 19 hours/week)

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Flexible, part-time cleaning role handling bathrooms, floors, windows, trash, and some outdoor work like snow removal. Offers benefits even for part-time (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), wellness programs) and ongoing training.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Brooklyn, NY (field-based)

Brooklyn, NY (field-based) Type: Part-time

Salary: $32.13–$38.69/hour

Mobile HVAC/R role traveling to job sites to install and repair systems, read schematics, and troubleshoot electrical and mechanical issues. Ideal if you want field service work with strong hourly pay and have solid HVAC and electrical troubleshooting skills.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.