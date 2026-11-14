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📅 Kids robotics & STEM workshop at Sheepshead Bay Library
📅 Kids robotics workshop at Sheepshead Bay Library
Interested in robotics or STEM? Bring your kids to Create with Crüe at the Brooklyn Public Library – Sheepshead Bay branch, 2636 E. 14th St. at Ave. Z.
On 11/18/2026 from 4:00–5:00 PM, the First Tech Challenge Team, Bötley Crüe, will lead an interactive workshop teaching elementary and middle school students the basics of engineering and robotics.
It’s a biweekly series, and all supplies are provided — kids just need to show up ready to listen, learn, and explore STEM.
For more information, call 718-368-1815.
More Info: Create with Crüe | Brooklyn Public Library
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