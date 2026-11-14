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📅 Meet author Petr Nemirovskiy at Sheepshead Bay Library
📅 Meet Author Petr Nemirovskiy at Sheepshead Bay Library
Meet author Petr Nemirovskiy and hear about his new novella, On the Bridge of St. Angelo, a mix of romantic drama and spy thriller about a New York family’s trip to Italy.
The event takes place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 PM at the Sheepshead Bay Library (Brooklyn Public Library).
The program is hosted by Общество писателей Восточной Европы / Товариство письменників Східної Європи and is geared toward authors, poets, and storytellers who want to:
- Connect with fellow writers
- Share and showcase their work
- Join in creative, inspiring conversations
If you write or love literature, mark your calendar for 11/18/2026, 4 PM at Sheepshead Bay Library.
More Info: Eastern European Writers presents - Meet Author Pe...
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