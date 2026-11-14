Brooklyn’s finance scene is busy, with both big banks and growing firms hiring. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for your next move in accounting or tax.

Employer: Skywire Networks / Xchange Telecom

Skywire Networks / Xchange Telecom Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full accounting function for a fast-growing NYC internet and network provider. You’ll own month/quarter/year-end close, GAAP financials, internal controls, audits, and build out the accounting team as the company scales.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (details shared in hiring process)

Support trading desks with daily P&L, balance sheet work, and month-end close in a major global bank. Good fit if you have 3+ years in product/financial control and want exposure to complex financial products and senior finance leaders.

Employer: CSI Group

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO)

Work face to face with a high volume of clients preparing individual federal and NY/NJ returns at an AI-driven firm. Great for an Enrolled Agent who enjoys client interaction, wants a long-term career path, and likes using tech to make tax work smoother.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Brooklyn finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.