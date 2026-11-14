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📅 Free cyberpunk anime screening at Leonard Library
2 days ago
📅 Free anime screening & discussion at Leonard Library
Join the East Williamsburg Cinema Club for a free anime movie screening and group discussion at Brooklyn Public Library – Leonard, Auditorium (81 Devoe St. at Leonard St.).
- Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
- Time: 2:00 PM – 4:15 PM (movie starts promptly at 2:00 PM, discussion after)
- Audience: Adults
- Cost: Free
- Perks: Free snacks and water in the back
Films are chosen by attendees, and this session features a classic cyberpunk anime thriller.
You’re welcome to come for part or all of the program.
For more information, call 718.486.6006 or visit Bklynlibrary.org.
More Info: East Williamsburg Cinema Club: Anime | Brooklyn Pu...
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