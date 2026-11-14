📅 Free anime screening & discussion at Leonard Library

Join the East Williamsburg Cinema Club for a free anime movie screening and group discussion at Brooklyn Public Library – Leonard, Auditorium (81 Devoe St. at Leonard St.).

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:15 PM (movie starts promptly at 2:00 PM , discussion after)

(movie starts promptly at , discussion after) Audience: Adults

Cost: Free

Free Perks: Free snacks and water in the back

Films are chosen by attendees, and this session features a classic cyberpunk anime thriller.

You’re welcome to come for part or all of the program.

For more information, call 718.486.6006 or visit Bklynlibrary.org.