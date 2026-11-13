The Flatbush Library at 22 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11226 will host a free HRA Benefits Enrollment Day on Monday, December 7 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM to help residents apply for SNAP (food assistance), Cash Assistance, Fair Fares NYC (50% off transit fares), rental assistance and homelessness prevention, health insurance, and other benefits. Current SNAP recipients are also invited to learn about new SNAP work rules. Personal documents are required, and visitors are asked to review the event flyer in advance so they bring all needed papers.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Brooklyn Public Library Adult Learning