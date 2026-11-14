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📅 Sagittarius astrology meetup at Adams Street Library
📅 Astrology discussion night for Sagittarius fans
Celebrate Sagittarius season with an astrology meetup at the Brooklyn Public Library – Adams Street, Multipurpose Room.
On Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 PM, adults and teens 16+ are invited to a fun, no-filter discussion about this “mirth-filled” sign. Not a Sagittarius? You can still come — or bring your favorite Sag.
The Astro Interpreters program is for anyone who loves talking about astrology, from total beginners to seasoned star readers. There will be:
- Group discussion
- Hands-on matching activities
- Visual slides exploring different ways to interpret the stars
No registration required. Just show up at 9 Adams Street (between John and Plymouth) and join the conversation.
More Info: Astro Interpreters: Sagittarius Edition | Brooklyn...
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