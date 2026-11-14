📅 Astrology discussion night for Sagittarius fans

Celebrate Sagittarius season with an astrology meetup at the Brooklyn Public Library – Adams Street, Multipurpose Room.

On Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 PM, adults and teens 16+ are invited to a fun, no-filter discussion about this “mirth-filled” sign. Not a Sagittarius? You can still come — or bring your favorite Sag.

The Astro Interpreters program is for anyone who loves talking about astrology, from total beginners to seasoned star readers. There will be:

Group discussion

Hands-on matching activities

Visual slides exploring different ways to interpret the stars

No registration required. Just show up at 9 Adams Street (between John and Plymouth) and join the conversation.