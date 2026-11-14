📅 Adult book club: Ply by Hernan Diaz at Macon Library

Join the Macon Library Book Club to talk about Ply by Hernan Diaz on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 PM at Brooklyn Public Library – Macon, Dionne Mack-Harvin Heritage Center, 361 Lewis Ave. at Macon St.

This is an adult book discussion group. You don’t have to finish the book to join—just come ready to chat and meet other readers.

You can place a copy on hold through the library’s online catalog or pick one up at the front desk as copies become available.

The group typically meets on the first Tuesday of the month, and all are welcome.