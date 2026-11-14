📅 Share Your Talents at Kings Bay Library Open Mic

Bring your creativity to Kings Bay Library’s new monthly Open Mic Night.

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 5–6 pm

Where: Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay Library, 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W)

Who can perform: Adults and Teens

You can:

Sing a song

Play one song on the library’s electric piano

on the library’s Recite poetry or perform spoken word

Reenact movie scenes

Read from your favorite book

Each performance can be up to 5 minutes. All material must be family friendly with no profane language.

Registration is encouraged but not required — you can just show up and sign up to perform or enjoy the show from the audience.