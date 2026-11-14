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Brooklyn
📅 Open Mic Night for Adults & Teens at Kings Bay Library
12 days ago
📅 Share Your Talents at Kings Bay Library Open Mic
Bring your creativity to Kings Bay Library’s new monthly Open Mic Night.
When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 5–6 pm
Where: Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay Library, 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W)
Who can perform: Adults and Teens
You can:
- Sing a song
- Play one song on the library’s electric piano
- Recite poetry or perform spoken word
- Reenact movie scenes
- Read from your favorite book
Each performance can be up to 5 minutes. All material must be family friendly with no profane language.
Registration is encouraged but not required — you can just show up and sign up to perform or enjoy the show from the audience.
More Info: Share Your Talents: Open Mic | Brooklyn Public Lib...
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