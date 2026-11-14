📅 Adult Origami Hour at Kings Bay Library

Want to try something relaxing and creative? Join Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay, Meeting Room for Adult DIY: Origami.

Library staff will show you how to fold simple paper designs, and you can practice alongside your neighbors.

Who: Adults 18+

Adults When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 2:00–3:00 pm

Where: Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay, Meeting Room

It’s a low-key way to unwind, learn a new skill, and meet people in the neighborhood.