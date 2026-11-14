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Brooklyn
📅 Adult origami workshop at Kings Bay Library
12 days ago
📅 Adult Origami Hour at Kings Bay Library
Want to try something relaxing and creative? Join Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay, Meeting Room for Adult DIY: Origami.
Library staff will show you how to fold simple paper designs, and you can practice alongside your neighbors.
- Who: Adults 18+
- When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 2:00–3:00 pm
- Where: Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay, Meeting Room
It’s a low-key way to unwind, learn a new skill, and meet people in the neighborhood.
More Info: Adult DIY: Origami | Brooklyn Public Library
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