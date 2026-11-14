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Brooklyn
📅 Jewish Art Guild artist talk at Kings Bay Library
12 days ago
📅 Jewish Art Guild exhibit talk at Kings Bay Library
Come to an artist talk and Q&A with artists from the Jewish Art and Craft Guild’s latest exhibit.
- Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026
- Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm (talk starts at 12 pm)
- Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay, Meeting Room
- Language: In Russian, with English available on request
You can listen to the artists discuss their work and ask questions about the new exhibit. If you prefer English, you can request it at the event.
More Info: Jewish Art Guild New Exhibit and Artist Talk | Bro...
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