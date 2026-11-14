📅 Jewish Art Guild exhibit talk at Kings Bay Library

Come to an artist talk and Q&A with artists from the Jewish Art and Craft Guild’s latest exhibit.

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Saturday, Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm (talk starts at 12 pm )

(talk starts at ) Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay, Meeting Room

Language: In Russian, with English available on request

You can listen to the artists discuss their work and ask questions about the new exhibit. If you prefer English, you can request it at the event.