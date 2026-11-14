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Brooklyn
📅 Adult bingo afternoon at Kings Bay Library
12 days ago
📅 Adult bingo afternoon at Kings Bay Library
Looking for a low-key, social afternoon? Come to Adult BINGO at the Kings Bay Library.
- Date: November 18, 2026
- Time: 1:30–2:30 PM
- Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay Library
- Who: Adults 18+
Play bingo, win small prizes, and meet new people in a relaxed setting. No age exceptions are mentioned, so this one’s just for adults.
Great option if you’re free in the afternoon and want something fun and local to do.
More Info: Adult BINGO at Kings Bay Library | Brooklyn Public...
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