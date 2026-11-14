📅 Adult bingo afternoon at Kings Bay Library

Looking for a low-key, social afternoon? Come to Adult BINGO at the Kings Bay Library.

Date: November 18, 2026

Time: 1:30–2:30 PM

Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Kings Bay Library

Who: Adults 18+

Play bingo, win small prizes, and meet new people in a relaxed setting. No age exceptions are mentioned, so this one’s just for adults.

Great option if you’re free in the afternoon and want something fun and local to do.