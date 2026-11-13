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Brooklyn
Bilingual Bookmaking Workshop at Adams Street
9 days ago
The Adams Street Library will host Bilingual Bookmaking Workshop #4 on Saturday, November 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Participants can draw, write, and bind their own nature-inspired book with artists Patricia Cazorla, Nancy Saleme, and Pulitzer Prize winner Medar de la Cruz.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Brooklyn Public Library
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