NYC’s Code Blue is in effect from 4 p.m. on 2026-11-13 through 8 a.m. on 2026-11-14 as colder air moves in, with Central Park temperatures forecast to fall to 36°F and wind chills as low as 34°F, possibly nearing 32°F. Residents should dress warmly, limit time outdoors, check on neighbors who may need help, and call 311 if they see someone who needs shelter. Find a warming location: https://on.nyc.gov/warm.

This content is adapted from materials provided by NYC Emergency Management