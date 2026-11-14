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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brooklyn
Brooklyn has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a unique story and a lot of love to give.
Huckleberry
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Size: About 30 pounds
- Personality: Described as sweet, gentle, and a little shy. Huckleberry is a Lab mix with “other ingredients” in the recipe, and it all adds up to one very cute pup. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body and just needs a patient person or family to help his confidence grow.
- Shelter: Sean Casey Animal Rescue
- Phone: (718) 436-5163
If you’re looking for a kind, smaller-sized Lab mix who just needs a soft place to land, Huckleberry could be your boy.
👉 Meet Huckleberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Starbuck - The Good Ol Boy
- Nickname: Buck
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Size: About 45 pounds
- Adoption Fee: $550
- Personality: A sweet-hearted Lab mix who was found living near a Starbucks in Puerto Rico. When rescuers opened their car door, he jumped right in, ready to be safe and loved. Buck is described as having a very sweet face and an even sweeter heart.
- Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos - NYC Foster
- Phone: (919) 426-1862
- Application: Adoption application link is provided in his listing.
Buck is a wonderful choice if you want an adult dog with a gentle nature and a rescue story that will melt your heart.
👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Praline
- Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 24 pounds
- Personality: A sweet, people-focused puppy who loves to be close. Her foster says Praline will curl up between your feet and use one as a pillow. She enjoys chasing balls, wrestling with stuffed toys, and exploring with her big hound nose, then snuggling in when she’s tired.
- Shelter/Rescue: Rescue City
Praline sounds like a great match for someone ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of cuddles.
👉 Meet Praline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Brooklyn, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed shelters or visit their links to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.