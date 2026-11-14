Brooklyn has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a unique story and a lot of love to give.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Size: About 30 pounds

About Personality: Described as sweet, gentle, and a little shy . Huckleberry is a Lab mix with “other ingredients” in the recipe, and it all adds up to one very cute pup. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body and just needs a patient person or family to help his confidence grow.

Described as . Huckleberry is a Lab mix with “other ingredients” in the recipe, and it all adds up to one very cute pup. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body and just needs a patient person or family to help his confidence grow. Shelter: Sean Casey Animal Rescue

Phone: (718) 436-5163

If you’re looking for a kind, smaller-sized Lab mix who just needs a soft place to land, Huckleberry could be your boy.

👉 Meet Huckleberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Buck

Buck Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

Adult (about 2–3 years) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Size: About 45 pounds

About Adoption Fee: $550

Personality: A sweet-hearted Lab mix who was found living near a Starbucks in Puerto Rico. When rescuers opened their car door, he jumped right in, ready to be safe and loved. Buck is described as having a very sweet face and an even sweeter heart.

A who was found living near a Starbucks in Puerto Rico. When rescuers opened their car door, he jumped right in, ready to be safe and loved. Buck is described as having a very sweet face and an even sweeter heart. Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos - NYC Foster

Phone: (919) 426-1862

Application: Adoption application link is provided in his listing.

Buck is a wonderful choice if you want an adult dog with a gentle nature and a rescue story that will melt your heart.

👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) Age: Baby (about 3 months)

(about 3 months) Gender: Female

Weight: About 24 pounds

About Personality: A sweet, people-focused puppy who loves to be close. Her foster says Praline will curl up between your feet and use one as a pillow. She enjoys chasing balls, wrestling with stuffed toys, and exploring with her big hound nose , then snuggling in when she’s tired.

A sweet, people-focused puppy who loves to be close. Her foster says Praline will curl up between your feet and use one as a pillow. She enjoys , then snuggling in when she’s tired. Shelter/Rescue: Rescue City

Praline sounds like a great match for someone ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Praline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brooklyn, NY, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed shelters or visit their links to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.