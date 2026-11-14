🚨 Brooklyn apartment building collapse kills 8, injures 18

A three-story apartment building in Brooklyn, New York City collapsed on Wednesday, killing 8 people, including two children ages 9 and 10, and injuring 18 others, among them four firefighters.

A Ring doorbell camera on a nearby apartment captured the moment the building gave way, showing debris and dust filling the air as people shouted. A photo from another angle shows the inside of the apartment exposed after the exterior wall fell.

Officials say construction workers had been digging in an adjacent lot when the building collapsed. The New York City Fire Department continued rescue operations into Thursday, when the last victim was pulled from the wreckage.

The New York City Police Department identified the victims as adults ages 22 to 31 and the two children. The children and one adult were Colombian, according to Colombia’s consulate in New York.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the collapse. In response, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered inspections at about 100 building sites involving companies tied to this project.