📅 Teen Paint, Sip & Sing Night at East Flatbush Library

Teens, this one’s for you!

Join the Teen Council at the East Flatbush Library on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM for Teen Night Out: Paint, Sip, and Sing.

You can:

Paint and craft

Make beaded creations

creations Sing your heart out with karaoke

Enjoy food and drinks

Open to ages 13–19.

Location: Brooklyn Public Library – East Flatbush Library. Just show up and hang out with other teens for a fun, creative night.