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📅 Teen Paint, Sip & Sing Night at East Flatbush Library
12 days ago
📅 Teen Paint, Sip & Sing Night at East Flatbush Library
Teens, this one’s for you!
Join the Teen Council at the East Flatbush Library on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM for Teen Night Out: Paint, Sip, and Sing.
You can:
- Paint and craft
- Make beaded creations
- Sing your heart out with karaoke
- Enjoy food and drinks
Open to ages 13–19.
Location: Brooklyn Public Library – East Flatbush Library. Just show up and hang out with other teens for a fun, creative night.
More Info: Teen Night Out: Paint, Sip, and Sing | Brooklyn Pu...
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