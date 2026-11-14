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Brooklyn
📅 Adult poetry workshop at Central Library, Nov 14
12 days ago
📅 Poetry workshop using photos as inspiration
Try a hands-on poetry class at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library.
On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 3:00–4:15 PM, writer, musician, and librarian Reuben Gelley Newman will lead a Poetry Writing Workshop in the Art Studio.
You’ll:
- Use images and photographs (from the New York Public Library’s Picture Collection) to spark new poems
- Experiment with different poetic forms
- Write and share your work with the group
- Help create a collaborative “exquisite corpse” group poem
This workshop is for adults, and registration is required.
Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Central Library, Art Studio.
More Info: Poetry Writing Workshop | Brooklyn Public Library
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