📅 Poetry workshop using photos as inspiration

Try a hands-on poetry class at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 3:00–4:15 PM, writer, musician, and librarian Reuben Gelley Newman will lead a Poetry Writing Workshop in the Art Studio.

You’ll:

Use images and photographs (from the New York Public Library’s Picture Collection) to spark new poems

Experiment with different poetic forms

Write and share your work with the group

Help create a collaborative “exquisite corpse” group poem

This workshop is for adults, and registration is required.

Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Central Library, Art Studio.