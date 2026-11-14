📅 Learn how to support Walt Whitman Library

If you love the Walt Whitman Library and want to get more involved, there’s an in-person Friends of the Library Information Session on Thursday, December 10, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 pm at Brooklyn Public Library – Walt Whitman Library.

The branch is looking for dedicated volunteers to help support services, programs, and new initiatives for the community.

You don’t need to register in advance—just show up.

If you have questions before the meeting, or can’t attend but still want details about the Friends program and upcoming ways to help, email Friends@bklynlibrary.org.