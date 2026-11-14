Brooklyn is busy and moving, and so are the driving jobs. If you like being on the road, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time employee

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep deliveries on time. No CDL needed, but you’ll need a valid license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule including some nights and weekends.

Employer: White Aid Medical Supplies

White Aid Medical Supplies Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Pay: $275 per day, about 8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday

Deliver and set up medical equipment for patients at home and in care facilities. You must have your own extended cargo van, be able to lift heavy items, and cover your own gas, tolls, and maintenance.

Employer: Freight Runnerz LLC

Freight Runnerz LLC Location: Brooklyn, NY (on the road)

Type: Owner operator / independent contractor

Gross revenue: Box trucks: ~$3,000–$6,500 per week; CDL tractor trailers: ~$5,500–$10,000 per week (depends on lanes and experience)

Run your own 26' box truck or CDL tractor trailer under their authority with dispatch and back-office support. You’ll need your own truck, active MC authority, required insurance coverage, and a solid driving record.

If one of these fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good driving routes in Brooklyn go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.