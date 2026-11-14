Brooklyn’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of growth, from scrappy startups to global firms. Here are several strong roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Pursuit (fast-growing histology & lab diagnostics company)

Pursuit (fast-growing histology & lab diagnostics company) Location: Brooklyn / Long Island, NY

Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Salary: ~$150,000–$160,000+ OTE year 1 (base + uncapped commission)

Take over a well-established medical lab territory with loyal hospital and lab customers, then grow it. Expect 80% field time, strong internal support, unlimited PTO, 401(k) match, health benefits, laptop/phone, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Pratt Institute

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead donor stewardship strategy for a major arts and design institution. You’ll manage impact reports, gift agreements, and high-touch communications for major donors, working closely with fundraisers, finance, and campus leaders.

Employer: Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Location: Brooklyn, NY (also hiring in Chicago & Boston)

(also hiring in Chicago & Boston) Type: Full-time, consulting with 30–50% travel

Full-time, consulting with Salary (Chicago reference range): $115,700–$119,500 base + up to 24% bonus + retirement contribution

Work on big-brand marketing strategy and transformation across B2B and B2C. You’ll dig into analytics, dashboards, and performance optimization while enjoying $0 health premiums, strong retirement benefits, and generous PTO.

Employer: Abstract Capital Group

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000–$300,000 per year (base + uncapped commission)

Sell working capital and business financing to small business owners with six-figure earning potential. You’ll get daily leads, full training, and mentorship in a fast-paced, competitive office environment.

Employer: Vista Social

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11201 (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000–$120,000 per year

Hands-on role at an AI-native social media SaaS company. You’ll create and run campaigns end-to-end (video, social, email, landing pages), own go-to-market for new features, and work directly with founders. Includes health, dental, 401(k), PTO.

Employer: Moda Operandi

Location: Brooklyn, NY (Industry City, hybrid)

(Industry City, hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000–$70,000 per year

Support buying for luxury eveningwear at a major fashion e-commerce platform. You’ll attend market appointments, track open-to-buy, analyze sales, and manage trunkshows, with Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and unlimited PTO.

Employer: ClassBento

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11256 (hybrid, field sales across NYC/East Coast)

(hybrid, field sales across NYC/East Coast) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year

Grow a creative marketplace by signing up arts, crafts, and culinary class providers. Mix of cold calling and in-person visits, with health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, and $1,000 in free classes + $400 training budget each year.

Employer: Whalar – The Lighthouse

Location: Brooklyn, NY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, evenings/weekends as needed

Full-time, evenings/weekends as needed Salary: $100,000–$125,000 per year

Run end-to-end events at a creator-focused campus, from brand activations to member gatherings. You’ll own the events calendar, budgets, BEOs, and partner relationships, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and commuter benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Brooklyn employers are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.