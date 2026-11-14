Brooklyn is busy and growing, and so is the need for people who can keep stores, buses, and shelters safe. Here are several solid public safety roles hiring now across the borough.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $28.00 per hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

High-visibility role focused on customer service and theft prevention in-store (no shoplifter apprehensions). You’ll greet customers, unlock secured products, monitor for theft, and file external theft reports, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, and wellness programs if eligible.

Employer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA NYC Transit)

Location: Various locations, based in Brooklyn, NY

Department: Security – Bus Fare Enforcement / EAGLE Teams

Security – Bus Fare Enforcement / EAGLE Teams Type: Full-time (hours vary, outdoors and in facilities)

Compensation: 1st Year: $60,933 2nd Year: $65,618 3rd Year: $67,962 4th Year: $72,652 5th Year: $79,681 6th Year: $93,740

Deadline: Open until filled

This role mixes fare enforcement, vandalism prevention, and security investigations across buses, train yards, and depots. You’ll check fares, issue summonses, patrol for vandalism, review video, and work closely with NYPD and other MTA teams; requires 2+ years of investigator experience and a valid NYS driver’s license.

Employer: New York Family Residence LLC / Home/Life Services Inc.

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time and Part-time roles listed; Non-exempt; Essential

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of security guards at a family shelter serving people impacted by homelessness. You’ll oversee logs and payroll, run fire drills, manage emergencies, monitor CCTV, and ensure respectful treatment of residents; requires NYS Security Guard License, Fire Guard (F02), Certificate of Fitness (F80) and 3–5 years of security/management experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Share this with a friend who’d be great in a public safety role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.