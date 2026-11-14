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Brooklyn
🍽️ Brooklyn Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $125K
12 days ago
Brooklyn’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—cafes, salons, and creative spaces are all hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management.
Grocery Bakery/Deli Worker (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Part-time, rotating shifts
- Pay: $17.75/hour
Help in the bakery/deli area with weighing, wrapping, displays, and basic food prep. No experience needed, flexible shifts, and access to Sodexo’s benefits and training programs.
Cook
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$24/hour
Back-of-house role cooking to Panda recipes, guiding the kitchen team, and keeping quality high. Comes with free meals, benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with match, and growth into leadership.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$28/hour + bonus potential
Run day-to-day operations for one store, including hiring, training, and guest experience. Includes paid leadership training, strong benefits, PTO, and clear paths to higher management.
Department Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
Lead key areas like training, food safety, and inventory while supporting the General Manager. Offers tuition help, free meals, paid time off, and lots of advancement if you have QSR management experience.
F&B Manager – Brooklyn (The Lighthouse)
- Employer: Whalar Group – The Lighthouse
- Location: Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $70,000–$75,000/year
Own the full cafe and bar program at a creator campus—from morning espresso to evening events. Great fit if you have 3+ years in cafe/bar/restaurant management and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and a creative environment.
(Also listed on Indeed under Whalar with the same role and details.)
Events Manager – Brooklyn (The Lighthouse)
- Employer: Whalar Group – The Lighthouse
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $100,000–$125,000/year
Plan and run brand and member events end-to-end at a creative campus. You’ll manage the events calendar, budgets, vendor partners, and cross-team staff, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.
Barista
- Employer: Loft Pilates
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $16–$18/hour
Make coffee and specialty drinks in a lively studio setting, handle POS, and keep the bar area clean. Good for friendly, customer-focused folks who like a wellness-focused environment.
Laundry Attendant / Empleado para laundry
- Employer: Sempiternus Laundry
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $16–$19/hour
Neighborhood laundry hiring a responsible, friendly worker for self-service support and wash & fold. Offers a flexible schedule and some relocation assistance. (Descripción en español en el enlace.)
Licensed Hair Stylist / Colorist
- Employer: Crissel New York Hair Salon
- Location: Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person
- Pay: $25.97–$31.28/hour (salary or commission options)
Established neighborhood salon near Industry City seeking a licensed stylist for cuts, color, and blowouts. Great if you work with curls, texture, balayage, or highlights and have a portfolio/Instagram.
Body Piercer
- Employer: Royal Ink Gallery
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $40,000–$60,000/year
Busy tattoo and piercing shop on Broadway needs an experienced piercer (5–7 years) who can handle dermal and surface work (genital preferred but not required). Text your info and IG to the number in the listing.
Cook (Kosher Kitchen) and Dishwasher
- Employer: Conventional
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: In-person, ~40 hours/week
- Pay: $20/hour
Cook in a kosher kitchen, follow menus and recipes, and keep things clean and safe; may also support dishwashing. Includes health insurance, PTO, paid training, vision, and an employee discount.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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