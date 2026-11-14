Brooklyn’s leadership job scene is busy right now—from construction and fabrication to fitness and biotech strategy. Here are several management roles hiring across the borough.

Employer: Michael Page

Michael Page Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $108,000 – $132,000/year

Support a major NYC general contractor on large multifamily and affordable housing projects. Good fit if you’ve coordinated construction schedules, documentation, and vendors and want strong pay, benefits, bonus, and 401(k).

Employer: INA Solution

INA Solution Location: Manhattan/Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time (Direct hire)

Full-time (Direct hire) Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial interiors, restaurant, hospitality, or office projects from planning through closeout. This role is for a true owner of budgets, schedules, and client relationships, with tools like Microsoft Project and Procore.

Employer: ReNew / Club Pilates

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Hourly + commission + bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Run all day-to-day operations for a Pilates studio—sales, staffing, member experience, and local marketing. Includes performance-based pay, bonus potential, and free Pilates classes.

Employer: Cactus Fabrication Inc.

Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Salary: $75,000 – $110,000/year

Manage custom builds and experiential projects—from large-scale art to unique architectural pieces. You’ll coordinate clients, designers, and the shop, with 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Pro-H Development Inc.

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time, in person (40–60 hrs/week)

Full-time, in person (40–60 hrs/week) Salary: $30 – $35/hour

Great for detail-oriented construction pros who know CAD and tools like Procore, Bluebeam, and Primavera. You’ll keep field work on track by managing plans, schedules, and project data.

Employer: EpiBone

Location: Hybrid remote – Brooklyn, NY 11226

Type: Full-time, executive

Full-time, executive Salary: $283,000 – $328,000/year

Senior executive role leading corporate strategy, financial planning, and long-term growth, with a strong focus on digital finance/fintech. Comes with equity, bonuses, and a full benefits package including 401(k) match, health, vision, dental, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.