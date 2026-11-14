Brooklyn’s education scene is busy right now—schools, studios, and youth programs are all hiring. If you like teaching or mentoring, there’s a good mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible roles.

Employer: MESA Links

MESA Links Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $100,000/year, based on experience

Teach five sections of high school ELA with two prep periods daily at a mission-driven charter school. Great fit if you have NYS certification, believe in equity, and want strong PD plus a clear salary range.

Employer: The Zar Group (Ashara Movement Studio)

The Zar Group (Ashara Movement Studio) Location: Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Contract, part-time

Pay: $65 – $95 per class hour

Lead small, women-only barre and mat Pilates sculpt classes with a real strength-training focus. Ideal if you’re certified, love music-driven classes, and want flexible hours plus free classes.

Employer: Reel Works

Location: Hybrid – Brooklyn office + NYC schools/sites

Type: Part-time (25 hours/week)

Pay: $30 – $32/hour

Help high school students land and succeed in media internships through coaching, placements, and workshops. Great for someone with youth development or career services experience who wants a hybrid schedule and a clear mission.

Employer: SK Learning Center LLC

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $16.50/hour

Teach kids robotics and basic coding using hands-on kits like LEGO or similar platforms. Good fit if you enjoy working with children and want flexible hours in a fun, STEM-focused setting.

Employer: Revolution Learning

Location: Partner schools in Brooklyn, NY

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $80 per period

Teach STEM and digital skills (Scratch, Makey Makey) to elementary and middle school students using a pre-designed curriculum. Great if you have 1–2 years of teaching experience and want focused classroom time without heavy planning.

Employer: Group Family Daycare

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17 – $19/hour

Care for toddlers ages 2.5–3.5 with a mix of play, learning, and daily routines. Good for someone patient and dependable who wants steady hours, PTO, and a retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.