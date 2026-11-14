Brooklyn’s trades scene is busy right now—good news if you like working with your hands. Here are a few solid roles hiring across woodworking, painting, and plumbing.

Employer: Cabinets By Stanley

Cabinets By Stanley Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 (based on experience)

High-end, custom millwork and cabinetry for luxury residential interiors. Best for someone with 12+ years of experience who loves precision, fine woodworking, and shop drawings. Includes paid vacation, sick days, holidays, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: The William Vale (hotel)

The William Vale (hotel) Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Likely full-time (hotel maintenance role)

Likely (hotel maintenance role) Salary: $30/hour

Hotel-based role doing interior/exterior painting, drywall repair, skim coating, wallpaper work, and tile. Good fit if you have 1+ year painting experience, can lift 25–50 lbs, and are open to overnights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Joe The Plumber Plumbing & Heating

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: In-person (trade helper role)

In-person (trade helper role) Salary: $23.00 – $28.00/hour

Entry-level role with no prior plumbing experience required—they’ll train you on pipe cutting, tools, installs, and job prep. Great if you want a path into the plumbing trade with hands-on learning in a small, family-owned shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.