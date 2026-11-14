Brooklyn’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level direct care to experienced program management. If you like helping people and being out in the community, there’s a lot here to explore.

Employer: Community Options, Inc.

Community Options, Inc. Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,300/year (starting)

Lead a team supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in residential programs. Mix of staff supervision, family communication, and day-to-day program oversight with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Community Options, Inc.

Community Options, Inc. Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $19/hour (starting)

Hands-on role providing daily support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while also acting as a team lead. Good fit if you like direct care, coaching others, and want solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA)

Location: Brooklyn Neighborhood Service, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Neighborhood Service, Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,868 – $89,303/year

Coordinate outreach and support for residents across several NYCHA developments—door-knocking, meetings, events, and connecting people to services. No civil service exam required; bachelor’s or equivalent community work experience needed.

Employer: ICL

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Onsite (shift-based)

Onsite (shift-based) Salary: $19.81/hour

Entry-level direct care role in community residences for adults with mental illness and substance use disorders. You’ll help with daily living skills, safety checks, appointments, and recovery support, with strong benefits and training.

Employer: Eprine Community Services

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Part-time / Per diem / Internship

Salary: $25/hour

Provide 1-on-1 support to children and youth (ages 5–21) with serious emotional disturbances in homes and the community. Flexible 4-hour shifts, weekend availability required; great for those with a bachelor’s degree and experience working with kids.

Employer: Home/Life Services Inc.

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Plan and run on-site recreation programs for families in a homelessness-focused setting—arts and crafts, groups, wellness checks, and events. Good for creative organizers with at least a high school diploma and some social services experience.

Employer: Home/Life Services Inc.

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Help families impacted by homelessness find and secure permanent housing, from apartment searches and inspections to lease signings and workshops. Ideal if you have social services and homeless services experience and are comfortable traveling around the city.

Employer: HeartShare Human Services of New York

Location: 330 Jay Street, 29th Fl, Brooklyn, NY (supports Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island)

330 Jay Street, 29th Fl, Brooklyn, NY (supports Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island) Type: Various shifts; walk-in hiring

Various shifts; walk-in hiring Pay: From $19/hour (base; increases possible with certifications/experience)

Walk in any Thursday, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM to interview on the spot for DSP roles supporting people with developmental disabilities. Great option if you want to start quickly; HS diploma and experience are preferred but not required.

Employer: Selfhelp Community Services, Inc.

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Not stated (office + some remote days)

Not stated (office + some remote days) Salary: $54,000 – $56,400/year

Provide case management, benefits help, home visits, and supportive counseling to Holocaust survivors. Requires a Bachelor’s degree (Social Work preferred) and Russian/English bilingual skills.

Employer: ICL

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Onsite

Onsite Salary: $26.52/hour

Support adults with mental illness (often with co-occurring substance use) through treatment planning, counseling, skills training, and community linkage. Multiple education/experience paths qualify, plus strong benefits and growth.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.