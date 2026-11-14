Brooklyn’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around cutting‑edge hardware and big construction projects. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Brooklyn, NY.

Employer: Yank Technologies, Inc.

Yank Technologies, Inc. Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + healthcare + stock options (exact amount not listed)

Lead design of high‑Q resonant coils and magnetic structures for long‑range wireless power, including low‑MHz systems used in aerospace and industrial automation. Great fit if you enjoy deep EM theory, hands‑on lab work, and want your designs to help power robots on the Moon.

Employer: Yank Technologies, Inc.

Yank Technologies, Inc. Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + healthcare + stock options (exact amount not listed)

Own thermal design for space and aerospace hardware, including systems built under NASA contracts. You’ll handle everything from board‑level heat paths to radiators and thermal vacuum tests, and serve as the thermal lead as designs move toward flight readiness.

Employer: Yank Technologies, Inc.

Yank Technologies, Inc. Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + healthcare + stock options (exact amount not listed)

Design and validate the power electronics and control hardware behind wireless charging systems from watts to kilowatts. You’ll own boards end‑to‑end: architecture, simulation, schematics, PCB layout in Altium, bring‑up, and EMC/thermal validation in a fast‑moving startup.

Employer: WDF Inc (Tutor Perini Company)

Location: Brooklyn, NY / NY Metro project sites

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000, depending on experience

Support fire protection systems on major New York projects, coordinating field work, drawings, BIM, schedules, and safety. Good role if you like being on‑site, working with multiple trades, and helping deliver high‑profile buildings across the metro area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists more details on tools, years of experience, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.