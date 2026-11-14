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Brooklyn
📋 Brooklyn admin jobs with multiple $20+/hr openings
12 days ago
Brooklyn has a nice mix of office roles right now, from front desks to HR and events support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Home Care Support Representative
- Employer: Girling Health Care of New York
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay: $20–$23/hour
- Highlights: Phone-based support helping home care clients and caregivers, lots of work in EMR/EHR systems and scheduling. Great fit if you have 1+ year home care experience and speak English plus Russian or Chinese.
Business Office Coordinator
- Employer: YMCA of Greater New York – Coney Island YMCA
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour
- Highlights: Mix of HR, payroll, and basic finance plus admin support for the branch. Comes with YMCA perks like medical, PTO, retirement, and free Y membership; good for someone detail‑oriented with 1–2 years of office or bookkeeping experience.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: SK Learning Center LLC
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $16.50/hour
- Highlights: Classic front desk role: greeting visitors, phones, scheduling, data entry, and light bookkeeping. Flexible schedule and a good step in if you have some office experience and like a busy, people-facing desk.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: Karasik Law Group PC
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay: $21/hour
- Highlights: Front desk at a law office with phones, client check‑in, and general admin work. Great if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and fluent in English and Russian.
Legal Receptionist
- Employer: Urena & Associates
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50–$22/hour
- Highlights: Reception plus admin support for attorneys: phones, scheduling, mail, filing, and basic legal tasks like research and database updates. They need fluent Arabic, French, and English, and offer 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, and PTO.
Events Assistant
- Employer: Reel Works
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (hybrid – 1 in‑office day/week + NYC events)
- Type: Part-time, temporary through June 2027 (~15 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20–$25/hour
- Highlights: Admin and logistics for fundraising and community events (festivals, summits, gala). Good for organized, detail‑oriented folks who like behind‑the‑scenes work and can do some evenings/weekends; includes accrued sick leave and pro dev opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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