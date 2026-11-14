Brooklyn has a nice mix of office roles right now, from front desks to HR and events support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Girling Health Care of New York

Girling Health Care of New York Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Brooklyn, NY (in person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Full-time, ~40 hrs/week Pay: $20–$23/hour

Highlights: Phone-based support helping home care clients and caregivers, lots of work in EMR/EHR systems and scheduling. Great fit if you have 1+ year home care experience and speak English plus Russian or Chinese.

Employer: YMCA of Greater New York – Coney Island YMCA

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Brooklyn, NY (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22/hour

Highlights: Mix of HR, payroll, and basic finance plus admin support for the branch. Comes with YMCA perks like medical, PTO, retirement, and free Y membership; good for someone detail‑oriented with 1–2 years of office or bookkeeping experience.

Employer: SK Learning Center LLC

SK Learning Center LLC Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Brooklyn, NY (in person) Type: Part-time, Contract

Part-time, Contract Pay: $16.50/hour

Highlights: Classic front desk role: greeting visitors, phones, scheduling, data entry, and light bookkeeping. Flexible schedule and a good step in if you have some office experience and like a busy, people-facing desk.

Employer: Karasik Law Group PC

Karasik Law Group PC Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Brooklyn, NY (in person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Full-time, ~40 hrs/week Pay: $21/hour

Highlights: Front desk at a law office with phones, client check‑in, and general admin work. Great if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and fluent in English and Russian.

Employer: Urena & Associates

Urena & Associates Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Brooklyn, NY (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.50–$22/hour

Highlights: Reception plus admin support for attorneys: phones, scheduling, mail, filing, and basic legal tasks like research and database updates. They need fluent Arabic, French, and English, and offer 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Reel Works

Reel Works Location: Brooklyn, NY (hybrid – 1 in‑office day/week + NYC events)

Brooklyn, NY (hybrid – 1 in‑office day/week + NYC events) Type: Part-time, temporary through June 2027 (~15 hrs/week)

Part-time, temporary through (~15 hrs/week) Pay: $20–$25/hour

Highlights: Admin and logistics for fundraising and community events (festivals, summits, gala). Good for organized, detail‑oriented folks who like behind‑the‑scenes work and can do some evenings/weekends; includes accrued sick leave and pro dev opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.