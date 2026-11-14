📅 Tabletop Role‑Playing Game Time for Ages 8–17

Kids and teens are invited to Role Playing Game Time at the Coney Island Library (Brooklyn Public Library).

On November 23, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 PM, staff will lead tabletop role‑playing games (TTRPGs). These are group story games where everyone helps tell the story and can choose their own adventure.

This program is for ages 8–17.

Just come to the Coney Island Library at the event time; no other sign‑up details are listed.