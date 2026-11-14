📅 Art exhibit opening at Coney Island Library

Check out “Dialog Without Words,” an art exhibit by Irina Dzevel at the Coney Island Library, Meeting Room 3.

The opening reception is on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 1:30–4:30 PM.

The show is curated by Boris Ioselev and is generously supported with a grant from NYS Assembly Member Alec Brook-Krasny.

If you enjoy local art or just want a relaxed weekend activity, you can drop in during the reception hours at Brooklyn Public Library – Coney Island branch.