📅 November book club: "The Serviceberry" at Adams Street

Join the Adams Street Book Club to discuss "The Serviceberry" by Robin Wall Kimmerer on Thursday, November 19, 2026, 6:00–7:00 PM at Brooklyn Public Library – Adams Street, Multipurpose Room, 9 Adams Street (between John and Plymouth).

This special November meeting is in honor of Native American Heritage Month and is meeting a week earlier than usual because the library is closed on November 26.

Copies of the book are available to pick up at Adams Street Library, or you can borrow the e-book or audiobook on Libby.

Drop in for tea or coffee, share your thoughts, and meet other neighbors. You don’t need to finish the book to join.

Ages 18+. Registration is not required, but you can sign up online if you’d like an email reminder the week of the discussion.