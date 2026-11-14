Brooklyn has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one has their own story and needs, and all are being cared for by Brooklyn Animal Action.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kittens)

(kittens) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $225 (check with shelter if this is per kitten or pair)

(check with shelter if this is per kitten or pair) Shelter: Brooklyn Animal Action

Location: Brooklyn, NY

These three sisters are part of a litter of seven, found shortly after birth and raised indoors. They are very social, sweet, and affectionate, and love to pounce, wrestle, and play tag together. They’re healthy, have great appetites, and are full of kitten energy.

The rescue notes that these kittens should be adopted in pairs, so plan on welcoming two new best friends into your home.

👉 Meet Manchego, Grape & Queso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Brooklyn Animal Action

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Wednesday Addams (formerly Pugsley) was rescued as a kitten from a backyard with her siblings. She was adopted but didn’t get along with the resident cat, so she’s looking for a better match this time.

She would do best as either the only pet, or with a laid-back, confident, playful, friendly cat or dog. She loves being with her favorite humans, loves to be brushed, to play with mouse toys, and she’s a chatty girl who enjoys “talking” with you.

👉 Meet Wednesday Addams and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kittens)

(kittens) Gender: Male (Roquefort & Gouda) with their sister Pear

Male (Roquefort & Gouda) with their sister Pear Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $225 (check with shelter if this is per kitten or pair)

(check with shelter if this is per kitten or pair) Shelter: Brooklyn Animal Action

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Roquefort, Gouda, and Pear are also from the same litter of seven, found as newborns and raised indoors. They are extremely social, sweet, and affectionate, and just like their siblings, they love to wrestle, roll around, and chase each other in bouncy games of tag. All are healthy with excellent appetites.

The rescue notes that these kittens should be adopted in pairs, so they can keep growing up with a playmate.

👉 Meet Roquefort, Gouda & Pear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Brooklyn, NY and thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider these wonderful felines from Brooklyn Animal Action. Reach out through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.