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Brooklyn
📅 Teen DIY gratitude bracelet workshop in Greenpoint
11 days ago
📅 Teen gratitude bracelet workshop in Greenpoint
Teens age 13 and up are invited to a DIY craft session at the Brooklyn Public Library – Greenpoint branch, Eco Lab 3 (Teens), 107 Norman Ave. at Leonard St.
On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 4:00–5:30 PM, teens can hang out in the Teen Zone, make gratitude bracelets, and talk about what they’re feeling thankful for. Different beads will be used to represent the things they appreciate.
This is a relaxed, creative way for teens to reflect, meet others, and leave with a handmade bracelet.
More Info: Teens DIY: Gratitude Bracelets | Brooklyn Public L...
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