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Brooklyn
📅 Intro 3D printing class for adults at Kensington Library
11 days ago
📅 Learn 3D Printing at Kensington Library
Curious about 3D printing but not sure where to start? The Brooklyn Public Library – Kensington Library is hosting a 3D Printing for Adults class.
In this introductory session, you’ll:
- Watch a live 3D printing demonstration
- Learn the basics of how 3D printing works
- Use simple 3D modeling software to design a keychain or other small, simple item
The class runs on December 4, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Kensington Library.
Please RSVP to reserve your spot.
More Info: 3D Printing for Adults | Brooklyn Public Library
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