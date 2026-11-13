📅 Learn 3D Printing at Kensington Library

Curious about 3D printing but not sure where to start? The Brooklyn Public Library – Kensington Library is hosting a 3D Printing for Adults class.

In this introductory session, you’ll:

Watch a live 3D printing demonstration

Learn the basics of how 3D printing works

Use simple 3D modeling software to design a keychain or other small, simple item

The class runs on December 4, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Kensington Library.

Please RSVP to reserve your spot.