undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brooklyn
📅 Kids fall lantern craft at Jamaica Bay Library
10 days ago
📅 Kids fall lantern craft at Jamaica Bay Library
Kids can get creative making glowing fall-themed lanterns from mason jars, lit with battery-powered tea lights.
- Date & time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 4:00–5:00 PM
- Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Jamaica Bay, Meeting Room, 9727 Seaview Ave. at E. 98th St. near Rockaway Pkwy
- Who: School-age kids 5–12 years
This is part of the library’s Kids Create after-school arts and crafts series, with a new project each Thursday afternoon.
The program is first come, first served, and supplies and space are limited, so it’s smart to arrive a bit early if you can.
More Info: Kids Create: Fall Lanterns | Brooklyn Public Libra...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.