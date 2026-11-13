📅 Kids fall lantern craft at Jamaica Bay Library

Kids can get creative making glowing fall-themed lanterns from mason jars, lit with battery-powered tea lights.

Date & time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 4:00–5:00 PM

Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Jamaica Bay, Meeting Room, 9727 Seaview Ave. at E. 98th St. near Rockaway Pkwy

Who: School-age kids 5–12 years

This is part of the library’s Kids Create after-school arts and crafts series, with a new project each Thursday afternoon.

The program is first come, first served, and supplies and space are limited, so it’s smart to arrive a bit early if you can.