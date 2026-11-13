📅 Teen DIY clay minis at Highlawn Library

Teens who like to make things, this one’s for you.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 PM, come to the Highlawn Library Meeting Room for a Teen Craft Circle: DIY Clay Minis.

This week’s project is mini sculptures made from air-dry clay. The library will also have crochet supplies, coloring pages, and other DIY craft options.

All materials, supplies, and snacks are provided, so you just need to show up.

Details:

For ages 12–18 only

only Space for 12 crafters , so come a bit early

, so come a bit early Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Highlawn, Meeting Room

A fun, low-key way to get creative after school and meet other crafty teens in the neighborhood.