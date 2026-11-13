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Brooklyn
📅 Fuse Bead Frenzy craft time at Homecrest Library
10 days ago
📅 Colorful Fuse Bead Art at Homecrest Library
Come get creative at Fuse Bead Frenzy at the Brooklyn Public Library – Homecrest, Meeting Room.
On November 14, 2026, from 2:30–4:30 AM (America/New_York), you can make colorful pixel-style art using fuse beads. Follow fun patterns or design your own. When you’re done, staff will fuse your artwork and turn it into a keychain, fridge magnet, or small decoration you can take home.
This is a relaxed, hands-on craft time at the library, great for anyone who enjoys simple, creative projects.
More Info: Fuse Bead Frenzy | Brooklyn Public Library
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