📅 Colorful Fuse Bead Art at Homecrest Library

Come get creative at Fuse Bead Frenzy at the Brooklyn Public Library – Homecrest, Meeting Room.

On November 14, 2026, from 2:30–4:30 AM (America/New_York), you can make colorful pixel-style art using fuse beads. Follow fun patterns or design your own. When you’re done, staff will fuse your artwork and turn it into a keychain, fridge magnet, or small decoration you can take home.

This is a relaxed, hands-on craft time at the library, great for anyone who enjoys simple, creative projects.