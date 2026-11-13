Brooklyn’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from big-bank strategy to mission-driven nonprofit leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package noted)

High-impact VP role in the Commercial & Investment Bank, owning monthly expense reporting, budgeting, and long-term planning while leading automation and process improvement. Great fit if you have 5+ years in FP&A/finance, love working with large datasets, and want to partner closely with tech and data teams to modernize reporting.

Employer: Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services (CASES)

Location: 25 Chapel St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (hybrid)

25 Chapel St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (hybrid) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 per year

Lead a 15-person finance team at a justice-focused nonprofit with an $80M budget, overseeing accounting, audits, grants, and cash management. Ideal if you have 8+ years nonprofit finance, strong GAAP and government funding experience, and want generous PTO, 403(b) match, and a mission tied to public safety and equity.

Employer: Monday Funding

Monday Funding Location: Brooklyn, NY (in-office only)

Brooklyn, NY (in-office only) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year

Hands-on underwriting role in the Merchant Cash Advance space, focused on due diligence, financial review, and mentoring junior underwriters. Good match if you have 1–2 years of MCA underwriting, strong Excel and modeling skills, and want an on-site, fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your story.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.