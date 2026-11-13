📅 Documentary double feature & discussion at Macon Library

Sankofa Cinema Club is hosting a Documentary Double Feature at the Brooklyn Public Library – Macon, Dionne Mack-Harvin Heritage Center.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 12:00–3:00 PM, they’ll screen two one-hour films:

Amilcar Cabral (2001) – A documentary about the leader of the Liberation Movement of Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau , founder of PAIGC , showing him as a man, father, politician, humanist, and poet.

– A documentary about the leader of the Liberation Movement of , founder of , showing him as a man, father, politician, humanist, and poet. Black Indians: An American Story (2002) – Narrated by James Earl Jones with music by The Neville Brothers, this film explores the blended history and culture of Native and African Americans, featuring interviews with Black Indians and highlighting notable figures.

There will be a light discussion afterward and light refreshments will be served.

Location: Brooklyn Public Library – Macon, Dionne Mack-Harvin Heritage Center in Brooklyn, NY.