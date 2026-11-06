🎨 Brooklyn Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Brooklyn’s creative scene is buzzing right now—especially for writers, visual makers, and artists. Here are several solid roles where you can put your skills to work close to home.

Employer: FWD People

FWD People Location: Brooklyn, NY (agency role, contract)

(agency role, contract) Type: Contract / Freelance

Salary: Not listed

Lead copy for oncology clients at a strategic health-focused agency. This is a senior role for someone with 7+ years in pharma/oncology copywriting, strong AMA/AP style skills, and the ability to own projects from concept to final delivery.

Employer: Food52

Location: Brooklyn, NY (Navy Yard, hybrid 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year

Write and shape Food52’s newsletters across food, home, and design, and use data to grow and refine them over time. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in editorial/newsletters/SEO, love email as a product, and enjoy mixing creativity with analytics.

Employer: Lids

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Part-time, Temporary (onsite studio)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level studio role shooting product and running images through an AI imaging workflow for ecommerce. Ideal if you want hands-on studio experience, have basic photo skills, and are super organized with a sharp eye for detail.

Employer: Royal Ink Gallery

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $30,000 – $62,700/year

Established Brooklyn shop with strong foot traffic looking for an experienced artist with a valid NYS tattoo license. Flexible schedule and a personality-driven, client-facing role where your style and attitude really matter.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Brooklyn’s creative market moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.