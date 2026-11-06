📋 Brooklyn Admin Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $55K+

Brooklyn has some solid admin openings right now, from front desks to data and scheduling. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sartorial

Sartorial Location: Brooklyn, NY (Midwood, in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (~38 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Perks: Parental leave, retirement plan

You’ll be the main contact for a men’s wholesale suiting company, handling calls, order entry, returns, and basic shipping/invoicing. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable on the phone, and like working with numbers and inventory.

Employer: Four Seasons Healthcare Solutions

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Admissions Director at a skilled nursing facility with new resident admissions, insurance verifications, tours, and census tracking. Good for someone with healthcare or nursing home admin experience who enjoys helping families through the intake process.

Employer: Kings County District Attorney’s Office

Location: 350 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time (no exam required)

Salary: $53,442/year

Posting open until: 11/19/2026

Work in the Case Management Services Unit entering and auditing court data that prosecutors rely on, plus light phone coverage. Ideal if you’re very detail‑oriented, like structured clerical work, and want a stable NYC government role with a justice‑system mission.

Employer: Dizzle

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Handle reception, phones, mail, timesheets, HR paperwork, and basic office housekeeping for a busy agency. Great if you love greeting people, staying organized, and juggling a mix of front desk and admin tasks.

Employer: Housing Works

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time (clinic hours incl. some evenings & weekends)

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year (commensurate with experience)

Benefits: Multiple health plans, up to 30 days PTO in first year, educational benefit, union position (RWDSU)

Oversee clinic scheduling to keep appointment slots full and patients moving smoothly, using EHR systems and working closely with clinic leadership. Good match if you have healthcare admin or scheduling experience and like problem‑solving in a mission‑driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.