📅 Teen DIY aluminum journal cover craft on Nov 6

📅 Teen DIY journal cover craft at Brooklyn Heights Library

Teens, this one’s just for you.

On Friday, November 6, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 PM, the Brooklyn Heights Library – Teen Game Room is hosting “Teen Reset: Journal DIY Aluminum Cover.”

If you’re between 13 and 18, you’re invited to come hang out, make your own journal cover using aluminum foil, and enjoy snacks while you craft.

Where: Brooklyn Public Library – Brooklyn Heights Library, Gaming Room

Who: Teens ages 13–18

When: Nov 6, 2026, 4:00–5:00 PM

Just show up and get creative with other teens.