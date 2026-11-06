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Brooklyn
🏥 Brooklyn Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
8 days ago
Brooklyn’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level billing to six-figure clinical leadership. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.
OB/GYN: Maternal & Fetal Medicine – Weill Cornell Medicine
- Employer: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medicine
- Location: Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $350,000–$500,000/year
Academic Maternal-Fetal Medicine role at a 651-bed teaching hospital with Level III NICU and 5,000 births a year. You’ll be employed by Weill Cornell, hold an academic appointment, and work with a large, multidisciplinary OB team.
General Orthopedic Surgeon – Total Joints
- Employer: FBSPL
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, outpatient
- Salary: Up to $450,000 base + % bonus (earning potential up to $1M)
Outpatient general orthopedics with a focus on total joints, no nights listed. Strong base plus bonus structure and very high earning potential.
Speech Language Pathologist – Rockaways & Bed-Stuy
- Employer: Gold Coast Speech & Swallowing
- Location: Bed-Stuy & The Rockaways (NYC)
- Type: Full-time (2 positions)
- Salary: Not listed
Two full-time SLP roles with partial medical coverage (1/2 benefits paid), 15 PTO days, and clinical fellows welcome. FEES is “coming soon,” so good if you want to grow your instrumental skills.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – SNF
- Employer: Buena Vida Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (via Infinite Care Consulting)
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $46–$54/hour
SNF-based SLP role focused on communication and swallowing disorders in older adults. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, daily pay, and a free phone with service after 4 weeks of full-time work.
Nursing Manager (RN) – Community Health Center
- Employer: Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $100,000/year (based on experience)
Lead RNs, LPNs, and MAs at a Federally Qualified Health Center serving North and Central Brooklyn. Mix of operations, staff development, and quality improvement, with profit sharing, medical, 401(k), and generous PTO/holidays.
Pathologists’ Assistant – Teaching Hospital
- Employer: MC RESOURCES (for a leading Brooklyn teaching hospital)
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only
- Salary: $120,000–$135,000/year
Daytime-only role (no weekends) handling grossing, frozen sections, and autopsy support in a busy academic setting. Includes 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and parental leave.
Pathology Manager – Gross Room
- Employer: MC RESOURCES (for a top Brooklyn hospital)
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, days only
- Salary: $165,000–$170,000/year
Lead gross room operations, supervise staff, and oversee quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends, with strong benefits including 401(k) match, health, and paid family leave.
Medical Billing Clerk – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Home Health Care Services of NY
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time (approx. 42 hrs/week)
- Salary: $29.89–$36.00/hour
Entry-level billing role where you’ll learn claims, ICD/CPT coding basics, and EMR/EHR workflows. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want to break into healthcare with benefits like 401(k), dental, parental leave, and an employee assistance program.
RN – Home Health Nurse Assessor (Hybrid)
- Employer: Sante Allie
- Location: Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Long-term contract (12 months, extendable up to 5 years)
- Salary: $55/hour + $90 weekly mileage reimbursement
Hybrid role doing UAS-NY assessments 3 days in person / 2 days remote, with flexible scheduling and weekly pay (W2 or 1099). Includes structured training (3 weeks remote + 1 week field shadowing).
RN, Director of Intake – Home Care (CHHA)
- Employer: SERA Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: $149,000–$150,000/year
Senior RN role overseeing intake, admissions, and liaison work for a Certified Home Health Agency. Mix of leadership, referral development, and clinical review, with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.
ABA Therapist / Behavior Tech – Enhanced Pay
- Employer: A Friendly Face
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (home cases across NYC)
- Type: Part-time / Internship
- Salary: $22–$36/hour (enhanced rates for DOE paraprofessionals)
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to individuals with autism in home settings, under BCBA supervision. Flexible hours, RBT training access, and room to grow if you’re a paraprofessional or TA looking to move deeper into behavioral health.
Licensed Acupuncturist – Boutique Clinic
- Employer: Brooklyn Acupuncture and Massage
- Location: Williamsburg/Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Part-time (2 x 4-hour shifts ideal)
- Salary: Up to ~$70/hour (per-treatment pay with base guarantee)
Part-time role in a small, calm clinic with strong walk-by traffic—great if you already have a following. Clear bonus structure, flexible schedule, and option to discuss space rental.
RN – Clinic / Ambulatory (Contract)
- Employer: ATD Technology LLC
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: 3-month contract (possible extensions), 5 days/week
- Schedule: 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
- Salary: $60–$62/hour
Ambulatory RN role in adult specialty/medicine clinics doing triage, IVs, phlebotomy, meds, vaccines, and patient education. Requires 2 years Med/Surg or clinic experience and comfort in a fast-paced setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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