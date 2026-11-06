🏥 Brooklyn Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Brooklyn’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level billing to six-figure clinical leadership. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell Medicine

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital / Location: Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $350,000–$500,000/year

Academic Maternal-Fetal Medicine role at a 651-bed teaching hospital with Level III NICU and 5,000 births a year. You’ll be employed by Weill Cornell, hold an academic appointment, and work with a large, multidisciplinary OB team.

Employer: FBSPL

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday , outpatient

Full-time, , outpatient Salary: Up to $450,000 base + % bonus (earning potential up to $1M)

Outpatient general orthopedics with a focus on total joints, no nights listed. Strong base plus bonus structure and very high earning potential.

Employer: Gold Coast Speech & Swallowing

Location: Bed-Stuy & The Rockaways (NYC)

Bed-Stuy & The Rockaways (NYC) Type: Full-time (2 positions)

Full-time (2 positions) Salary: Not listed

Two full-time SLP roles with partial medical coverage (1/2 benefits paid), 15 PTO days, and clinical fellows welcome. FEES is “coming soon,” so good if you want to grow your instrumental skills.

Employer: Buena Vida Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (via Infinite Care Consulting)

(via Infinite Care Consulting) Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $46–$54/hour

SNF-based SLP role focused on communication and swallowing disorders in older adults. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, daily pay, and a free phone with service after 4 weeks of full-time work.

Employer: Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Around $100,000/year (based on experience)

Lead RNs, LPNs, and MAs at a Federally Qualified Health Center serving North and Central Brooklyn. Mix of operations, staff development, and quality improvement, with profit sharing, medical, 401(k), and generous PTO/holidays.

Employer: MC RESOURCES (for a leading Brooklyn teaching hospital)

(for a leading Brooklyn teaching hospital) Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Full-time, weekdays only Salary: $120,000–$135,000/year

Daytime-only role (no weekends) handling grossing, frozen sections, and autopsy support in a busy academic setting. Includes 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: MC RESOURCES (for a top Brooklyn hospital)

(for a top Brooklyn hospital) Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time, days only

Full-time, days only Salary: $165,000–$170,000/year

Lead gross room operations, supervise staff, and oversee quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends, with strong benefits including 401(k) match, health, and paid family leave.

Employer: Home Health Care Services of NY

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time (approx. 42 hrs/week)

Full-time (approx. 42 hrs/week) Salary: $29.89–$36.00/hour

Entry-level billing role where you’ll learn claims, ICD/CPT coding basics, and EMR/EHR workflows. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want to break into healthcare with benefits like 401(k), dental, parental leave, and an employee assistance program.

Employer: Sante Allie

Location: Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Long-term contract (12 months, extendable up to 5 years)

Long-term contract (12 months, extendable up to 5 years) Salary: $55/hour + $90 weekly mileage reimbursement

Hybrid role doing UAS-NY assessments 3 days in person / 2 days remote, with flexible scheduling and weekly pay (W2 or 1099). Includes structured training (3 weeks remote + 1 week field shadowing).

Employer: SERA Healthcare Solutions

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Full-time, Monday–Friday Salary: $149,000–$150,000/year

Senior RN role overseeing intake, admissions, and liaison work for a Certified Home Health Agency. Mix of leadership, referral development, and clinical review, with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: A Friendly Face

Location: Brooklyn, NY (home cases across NYC)

Brooklyn, NY (home cases across NYC) Type: Part-time / Internship

Part-time / Internship Salary: $22–$36/hour (enhanced rates for DOE paraprofessionals)

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to individuals with autism in home settings, under BCBA supervision. Flexible hours, RBT training access, and room to grow if you’re a paraprofessional or TA looking to move deeper into behavioral health.

Employer: Brooklyn Acupuncture and Massage

Location: Williamsburg/Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY

Williamsburg/Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY Type: Part-time (2 x 4-hour shifts ideal)

Part-time (2 x 4-hour shifts ideal) Salary: Up to ~$70/hour (per-treatment pay with base guarantee)

Part-time role in a small, calm clinic with strong walk-by traffic—great if you already have a following. Clear bonus structure, flexible schedule, and option to discuss space rental.

Employer: ATD Technology LLC

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Type: 3-month contract (possible extensions), 5 days/week

3-month contract (possible extensions), 5 days/week Schedule: 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: $60–$62/hour

Ambulatory RN role in adult specialty/medicine clinics doing triage, IVs, phlebotomy, meds, vaccines, and patient education. Requires 2 years Med/Surg or clinic experience and comfort in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.