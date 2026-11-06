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Brooklyn
👔 Brooklyn Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Brooklyn is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech and food manufacturing to family clubs and healthcare. If you’re ready to step up and own a team or a whole site, these are worth a look.
Senior Product Manager (AI-Powered Platform)
- Employer: Topline Pro
- Location: Brooklyn, NY (NY or Boston office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a core, AI-driven product and report directly to the Chief Product Officer at a fast-growing, YC-backed startup. You’ll own the roadmap, work closely with design and engineering, and enjoy perks like full health coverage, unlimited vacation, 401(k), and Wellhub membership.
Operations Manager – Founding Team
- Employer: Parkish
- Location: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: $75,000–$90,000 per year
Run the day-to-day at a new family membership club that’s part park, part café, part social club. You’ll be the founder’s right hand, owning member experience, events, people ops, and light F&B operations, with health insurance, PTO, parental leave, and employee discounts.
Director of Operations – Frozen Food Manufacturing
- Employer: Table 87 Frozen LLC
- Location: Brooklyn, NY 11232
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $150,000–$200,000 per year
Own the entire frozen production facility for a national pizza brand known as “The Home Of The Coal Oven Slice.” You’ll lead production, staffing, logistics, and food safety, with a clear path designed to evolve into COO, plus 401(k), health, dental, PTO, and professional development support.
Site Director (DHS Integrated Support Hotel Program)
- Employer: The Children’s Village
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a full DHS hotel site supporting families experiencing homelessness, acting as the main liaison with NYC Department of Homeless Services. You’ll oversee program design, compliance, and staff, with preference for candidates who have DHS/DYCD shelter leadership experience and a background in social work or human services.
Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA)
- Employer: Focus Healthcare (skilled nursing organization)
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$150,000 per year, based on experience
Step into a larger skilled nursing facility and expand your leadership scope. You’ll oversee operations, compliance, staffing, and quality initiatives, and you must hold an active NYS Nursing Home Administrator license with 2+ years of LNHA experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are open to strong candidates who don’t check every single box.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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