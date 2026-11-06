👔 Brooklyn Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Brooklyn is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech and food manufacturing to family clubs and healthcare. If you’re ready to step up and own a team or a whole site, these are worth a look.

Employer: Topline Pro

Topline Pro Location: Brooklyn, NY (NY or Boston office)

(NY or Boston office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a core, AI-driven product and report directly to the Chief Product Officer at a fast-growing, YC-backed startup. You’ll own the roadmap, work closely with design and engineering, and enjoy perks like full health coverage, unlimited vacation, 401(k), and Wellhub membership.

Employer: Parkish

Location: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 per year

Run the day-to-day at a new family membership club that’s part park, part café, part social club. You’ll be the founder’s right hand, owning member experience, events, people ops, and light F&B operations, with health insurance, PTO, parental leave, and employee discounts.

Employer: Table 87 Frozen LLC

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11232

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 per year

Own the entire frozen production facility for a national pizza brand known as “The Home Of The Coal Oven Slice.” You’ll lead production, staffing, logistics, and food safety, with a clear path designed to evolve into COO, plus 401(k), health, dental, PTO, and professional development support.

Employer: The Children’s Village

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a full DHS hotel site supporting families experiencing homelessness, acting as the main liaison with NYC Department of Homeless Services. You’ll oversee program design, compliance, and staff, with preference for candidates who have DHS/DYCD shelter leadership experience and a background in social work or human services.

Employer: Focus Healthcare (skilled nursing organization)

(skilled nursing organization) Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$150,000 per year, based on experience

Step into a larger skilled nursing facility and expand your leadership scope. You’ll oversee operations, compliance, staffing, and quality initiatives, and you must hold an active NYS Nursing Home Administrator license with 2+ years of LNHA experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are open to strong candidates who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.