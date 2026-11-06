undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Brooklyn Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $78K
Brooklyn’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now, from entry level to management.
Shift Manager
Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep service fast, friendly, and clean in a busy McDonald’s. Good fit if you have restaurant/retail leadership experience and want clear advancement paths and structured training.
Kitchen Leader
Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.20–$20.26/hour + digital tips
Run the back-of-house at Chipotle: cook, manage food quality, keep the kitchen stocked and safe, and train future leaders. Comes with free meals, tuition help, benefits, and strong growth opportunities.
Bar Manager (Restaurant experience required)
Employer: Pizza 4P’s
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$25/hour (approx. 30–50 hrs/week)
Oversee the bar and help run overall restaurant operations, from cocktails and inventory to staffing and guest experience. Includes health insurance, PTO, dining discounts, and potential visa sponsorship.
Front of House Team Member (Service)
Employer: Hold Hands Joint Stock Company / 4P’s Corporation
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $17–$18/hour + tips (about 15–30 hrs/week)
Entry-level friendly FOH role at a new NYC restaurant, greeting guests, running food, and handling payments. Offers staff meals, health benefits (for eligible staff), PTO, and a chance to be part of the founding team.
Barista / Counter Person
Employer: Natural Blend
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: From $17/hour
Make juices and coffee drinks, take orders, and keep the counter area clean at this food-focused spot. Ideal if you have 2+ years barista experience and want flexible hours, paid training, and an employee discount.
Dishwasher/Porter
Employer: High Lua
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $17–$17.50/hour
Keep the kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, organizing storage, and helping with basic prep. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and an employee discount.
Prep Cook
Employer: Wegmans Food Markets
Location: 21 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Type: Part-time
Pay: $18.50–$19/hour
Prep and assemble hot and cold foods while helping customers in Wegmans’ restaurant foods area. Offers strong benefits for part-timers, including PTO, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, and a 401(k) match (eligibility rules apply).
Member Experience & Programming Manager
Employer: Parkish
Location: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $68,000–$78,000/year
Lead member experience and events at a new family membership club that’s part park, part café, part social club. You’ll design programming, run brand events, and manage hosts, with health insurance, PTO, parental leave, and an employee discount.
Food Production Manager 3
Employer: Sodexo (University Hospital of Brooklyn – SUNY Downstate)
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $67,405–$87,230/year
Manage high-volume hospital food production, lead a union team, and oversee quality, safety, and costs. Includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and career growth support.
Front of House – Ice Cream and Froyo
Employer: Not listed
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time or Part-time (not specified)
Pay: $17–$20/hour
Serve ice cream and frozen yogurt, run the register, and keep the shop sparkling. Great for anyone who likes a fun, fast-paced environment and wants flexible scheduling.
Japanese Kitchen Chef
Employer: Oita nyc (Oita Sushi)
Location: Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25–$30/hour (about 40 hrs/week)
Cook hot Japanese dishes like teriyaki, tempura, katsu, and udon in a busy kitchen. Best for chefs with 2+ years’ experience and strong Japanese cuisine skills; includes staff meals.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Brooklyn spots tend to hire fast when they find the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.