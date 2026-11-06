🍽️ Brooklyn Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $78K

Brooklyn’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs. Here are several solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now, from entry level to management.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep service fast, friendly, and clean in a busy McDonald’s. Good fit if you have restaurant/retail leadership experience and want clear advancement paths and structured training.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.20–$20.26/hour + digital tips

Run the back-of-house at Chipotle: cook, manage food quality, keep the kitchen stocked and safe, and train future leaders. Comes with free meals, tuition help, benefits, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: Pizza 4P’s

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour (approx. 30–50 hrs/week)

Oversee the bar and help run overall restaurant operations, from cocktails and inventory to staffing and guest experience. Includes health insurance, PTO, dining discounts, and potential visa sponsorship.

Employer: Hold Hands Joint Stock Company / 4P’s Corporation

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17–$18/hour + tips (about 15–30 hrs/week)

Entry-level friendly FOH role at a new NYC restaurant, greeting guests, running food, and handling payments. Offers staff meals, health benefits (for eligible staff), PTO, and a chance to be part of the founding team.

Employer: Natural Blend

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $17/hour

Make juices and coffee drinks, take orders, and keep the counter area clean at this food-focused spot. Ideal if you have 2+ years barista experience and want flexible hours, paid training, and an employee discount.

Employer: High Lua

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17–$17.50/hour

Keep the kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, organizing storage, and helping with basic prep. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and an employee discount.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: 21 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50–$19/hour

Prep and assemble hot and cold foods while helping customers in Wegmans’ restaurant foods area. Offers strong benefits for part-timers, including PTO, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, and a 401(k) match (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Parkish

Location: Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $68,000–$78,000/year

Lead member experience and events at a new family membership club that’s part park, part café, part social club. You’ll design programming, run brand events, and manage hosts, with health insurance, PTO, parental leave, and an employee discount.

Employer: Sodexo (University Hospital of Brooklyn – SUNY Downstate)

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $67,405–$87,230/year

Manage high-volume hospital food production, lead a union team, and oversee quality, safety, and costs. Includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and career growth support.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time or Part-time (not specified)

Pay: $17–$20/hour

Serve ice cream and frozen yogurt, run the register, and keep the shop sparkling. Great for anyone who likes a fun, fast-paced environment and wants flexible scheduling.

Employer: Oita nyc (Oita Sushi)

Location: Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour (about 40 hrs/week)

Cook hot Japanese dishes like teriyaki, tempura, katsu, and udon in a busy kitchen. Best for chefs with 2+ years’ experience and strong Japanese cuisine skills; includes staff meals.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Brooklyn spots tend to hire fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.