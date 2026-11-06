🔧 Brooklyn Building & Cleaning Jobs With Multiple Openings

Brooklyn’s building and cleaning scene is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces in top shape, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: TBG | The Bachrach Group

TBG | The Bachrach Group Location: Brooklyn, NY (plus another role in Long Island City)

(plus another role in Long Island City) Type: Full-time, live-in

Salary: Not listed

This role runs the day-to-day care of a luxury residential building—from repairs and preventive maintenance to supervising staff and vendors. Good fit if you have experience with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, BMS systems, and NYC safety licenses (S12, S13, S95) and want a long-term building to call home.

Employer: CubeSmart

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour + bonus opportunities

You’ll keep a self-storage property clean, safe, and rental-ready—sweeping halls, cleaning units, light repairs, and basic landscaping. Mostly daytime hours, steady work, and benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and medical plans if you want something stable with room to grow.

Employer: Prompt Cleaning & Maintenance

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11219

Type: Full-time, on the road

Pay: $22.00 – $23.00/hour

Perfect if you like seeing a space go from dusty to move-in ready. You’ll remove construction dust and debris, clean floors/windows/fixtures, and use pro cleaning equipment. Great for folks with janitorial or commercial cleaning experience who don’t mind heavier lifting and moving between sites.

Employer: Royal Clean Solutions LLC

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Flexible/other (in-person)

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

You’ll handle office, restroom, kitchen, and common-area cleaning for commercial and residential clients. This one stands out for its flexible schedule and higher hourly range if you’re detail-oriented, can bring or get your own tools, and don’t mind evenings or weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more locations, shifts, or similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.