🚚 Brooklyn Supply Chain Jobs, Multiple Roles Up to $72K

Brooklyn’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or coordinating big projects. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Gypsum Management and Supply (Tanner Bolt & Nut, Inc.)

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11208 (Montauk Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.77 per hour

Verify and record outgoing shipments, prep orders, and help load trucks in a mix of indoor and outdoor warehouse work. Great if you have 1+ year warehouse experience, can operate a forklift/order picker/Bendi, and like staying active on the job. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid holidays and vacation, plus growth and training programs.

Employer: Software Technology, Inc. (for client)

Location: Brooklyn, NY 11211 (Hybrid – car required)

Type: Contract (long-term)

Pay listed: $1.00 per hour (likely placeholder; confirm with recruiter)

Support material management for gas capital projects, track project materials and costs, handle vendor quotes, and manage returns and KPIs. Good fit if you have strong Excel/Power BI skills, 3+ years analytical/materials experience (or a bachelor’s degree + 1 year), and a car + valid driver’s license since the site is not reachable by public transit.

Employer: Revivn

Location: Brooklyn Navy Yard (On-site with remote Wednesdays)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,500–$72,000 per year + medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

Run onsite IT logistics projects from start to finish—pickups, shredding, data-center decommissions, and office moves—for big-name clients. Ideal if you have 2+ years in logistics/dispatch/field ops, are great with vendors and customers, and can juggle many pickups while keeping data and status updates tight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions or opens doors to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.