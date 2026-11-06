📅 Brainy Babies storytime for ages 0–5 at Sunset Park

📅 Brainy Babies storytime for little ones in Sunset Park

Bring your little one (from birth to age five) to Brooklyn Public Library – Sunset Park Library for Brainy Babies on November 9, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Families will enjoy:

Stories and activities in English and Mandarin

Books, songs, and play that support language and social-emotional development

that support language and social-emotional development Weekly themes like READING, TALKING, SINGING, PLAYING, MOVEMENT, and EMOTIONS

A chance for parents and caregivers to learn about community resources and connect with other families

For more information, visit bklynlib.org/brainybabies.