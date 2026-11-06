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Brooklyn

📅 Brainy Babies storytime for ages 0–5 at Sunset Park

8 days ago
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📅 Brainy Babies storytime for little ones in Sunset Park

Bring your little one (from birth to age five) to Brooklyn Public Library – Sunset Park Library for Brainy Babies on November 9, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Families will enjoy:

  • Stories and activities in English and Mandarin
  • Books, songs, and play that support language and social-emotional development
  • Weekly themes like READING, TALKING, SINGING, PLAYING, MOVEMENT, and EMOTIONS
  • A chance for parents and caregivers to learn about community resources and connect with other families

For more information, visit bklynlib.org/brainybabies.

More Info: Brainy Babies at Sunset Park Library | Brooklyn Pu...

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