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Brooklyn
📅 Brainy Babies storytime for ages 0–5 at Sunset Park
8 days ago
📅 Brainy Babies storytime for little ones in Sunset Park
Bring your little one (from birth to age five) to Brooklyn Public Library – Sunset Park Library for Brainy Babies on November 9, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Families will enjoy:
- Stories and activities in English and Mandarin
- Books, songs, and play that support language and social-emotional development
- Weekly themes like READING, TALKING, SINGING, PLAYING, MOVEMENT, and EMOTIONS
- A chance for parents and caregivers to learn about community resources and connect with other families
For more information, visit bklynlib.org/brainybabies.
More Info: Brainy Babies at Sunset Park Library | Brooklyn Pu...
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