📅 Indoor gardening workshop at Macon Library

Love plants or want to start? Join “Get Growing! Getting started with indoor gardening” at the Brooklyn Public Library – Macon, Large Auditorium.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 11:30am–12:30pm, you can:

Relax and meet fellow indoor gardeners

Create your own DIY planters

Take home soil, seeds, and clippings (while supplies last)

(while supplies last) Learn simple gardening tips to grow plants indoors

Registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to reserve your spot.