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Brooklyn
📅 Indoor gardening workshop at Macon Library
8 days ago
📅 Indoor gardening workshop at Macon Library
Love plants or want to start? Join “Get Growing! Getting started with indoor gardening” at the Brooklyn Public Library – Macon, Large Auditorium.
On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 11:30am–12:30pm, you can:
- Relax and meet fellow indoor gardeners
- Create your own DIY planters
- Take home soil, seeds, and clippings (while supplies last)
- Learn simple gardening tips to grow plants indoors
Registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to reserve your spot.
More Info: Get Growing! Getting started with indoor gardening...
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