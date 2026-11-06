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📅 Indoor gardening workshop at Macon Library

8 days ago
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📅 Indoor gardening workshop at Macon Library

Love plants or want to start? Join “Get Growing! Getting started with indoor gardening” at the Brooklyn Public Library – Macon, Large Auditorium.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 11:30am–12:30pm, you can:

  • Relax and meet fellow indoor gardeners
  • Create your own DIY planters
  • Take home soil, seeds, and clippings (while supplies last)
  • Learn simple gardening tips to grow plants indoors

Registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to reserve your spot.

More Info: Get Growing! Getting started with indoor gardening...

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